Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A young motorcyclist was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Bari Nag on Gojra Road.

As a result, 27-year-old motorcyclist Farman Amin of Chak No.196-RB died on-the-spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted another motorcyclist Majeed Masih (40) to hospital for treatment.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.