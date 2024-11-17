Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A young motorcyclist was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Bari Nag on Gojra Road.

As a result, 27-year-old motorcyclist Farman Amin of Chak No.196-RB died on-the-spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted another motorcyclist Majeed Masih (40) to hospital for treatment.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Died Road Accident Young Bari Progress Gojra Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

15 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 day ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan