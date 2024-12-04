Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed when a bus hit his motorcycle on Indus Highway in the limits of Gomal University
police station.
According to police, a bus hit a motorcycle near Gomal University on Indus Highway in the limits of Gomal University police station. As a result, the bike rider died on the spot.
The body was shifted to hospital where the deceased was identified as 28-year-old Sajjad.
