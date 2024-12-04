Motorcyclist killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed when a bus hit his motorcycle on Indus Highway in the limits of Gomal University

police station.

According to police, a bus hit a motorcycle near Gomal University on Indus Highway in the limits of Gomal University police station. As a result, the bike rider died on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital where the deceased was identified as 28-year-old Sajjad.