Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Millat Town here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Anas (25), resident of Johar Town

was riding a motorcycle near Millat Road when a rashly driven bus hit the

two wheeler. He suffered head injuries and died instantly.

The body was handed over to police.