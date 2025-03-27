Motorcyclist killed in road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A man riding a bike was killed in a road accident that took place near Sarjani area of Karachi, tv channels quoting

Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a speedy trailer hit the motorcyclist who was passing through Sarjani area, as a result, the man died on the spot.

The driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene.

The Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. The police team also rushed to the site and started search for the trailer's driver.