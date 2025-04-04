Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 08:23 PM

A young motorcyclist was killed in a road accident that occurred near Steel Mill More area of Karachi, tv channels

quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the two-wheeler passing through Steel Mill More area.

As a result, ill-fated young man died on the spot. The trailer's driver managed to escape from the scene.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the body to hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.

