KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at Kopiwala area of Kabirwala here Sunday.

According to a report, a motorcyclist Muhammad Akmal r/o Manwala was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck due to wrong crossing.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital Kabirwala.

