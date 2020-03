FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Saturday that Nauman Mushtaq (19) was riding a motorcycle at Summundri road near Jhal Bridge when a rashly driven bus hit him. He died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to the mortuary of District Headquarters Hospital.