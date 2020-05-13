UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:03 AM

A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Shah Jahan and Riaz were going on a motorcycle near Mehdi Chak on Jarranwala-Lahore Road when a truck hit the motorcycle.

As a result, Shah Jahan died on the spot while the Riaz received injuries who was rushed to THQ Hospital Jarranwala.

