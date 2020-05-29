Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) -:A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here on Friday.

According to police, Muhammad Saleem of Usman Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad was riding a motorcycle on Daewoo road when a rashly driven car hit him near Rehman Garden.

He died on the spot.

While, a man was found dead near Tariqabad railway crossing. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police.

The police have shifted the body to mortuary.

Search for his heirs was underway.