Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 06:58 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) -:A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Pipli Pahar, in Depalpur area on Saturday.
Police said that Muhammad Akhtar (40) was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit him near Pipli Pahar.
He died on the spot.
Police have taken the tractor trolley into custody and started investigation.