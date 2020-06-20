Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Pipli Pahar, in Depalpur area on Saturday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) -:A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Pipli Pahar, in Depalpur area on Saturday.

Police said that Muhammad Akhtar (40) was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit him near Pipli Pahar.

He died on the spot.

Police have taken the tractor trolley into custody and started investigation.