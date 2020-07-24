Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :-:A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Gatwala here on Friday.

Police said that Dilawar along with his nephew Mahad Ali, residents of Sangla Hill was going to Sahianwala when a rashly driven car coming from opposite direction hit them near Chak No 92-RB.

Dilawar died on the spot while Mahad sustained injuries.

The injured was rushed to the Allied hospital.

Police have registered a case against the car driver.