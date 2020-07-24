UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :-:A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Gatwala here on Friday.

Police said that Dilawar along with his nephew Mahad Ali, residents of Sangla Hill was going to Sahianwala when a rashly driven car coming from opposite direction hit them near Chak No 92-RB.

Dilawar died on the spot while Mahad sustained injuries.

The injured was rushed to the Allied hospital.

Police have registered a case against the car driver.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Car Died Road Accident Man From

Recent Stories

Historic Day in Turkey: Jumma prayer offered at Ha ..

9 minutes ago

‘Bat forever’

50 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir, Imran depart for England to Joint P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 5763 deaths with 270400 cases of ..

2 hours ago

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.