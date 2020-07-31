Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of city police Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of city police Tandlianwala.

Police said on Friday that Attiqur Rehman along with his brother Muhammad Shafique was riding a motorcycle when another motorbike collided with them.

As a result, Attiqur Rehman died on the spot while Shafiquesustained injuries who was rushed to local hospital.