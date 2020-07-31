UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 04:57 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of city police Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of city police Tandlianwala.

Police said on Friday that Attiqur Rehman along with his brother Muhammad Shafique was riding a motorcycle when another motorbike collided with them.

As a result, Attiqur Rehman died on the spot while Shafiquesustained injuries who was rushed to local hospital.

Related Topics

Police Died Road Accident Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

46 minutes ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB's Chief Financial Offi ..

58 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5 to express ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Sends Eid al-Adha Message to ..

1 hour ago

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

1 hour ago

Twelve Killed, 9 Injured in Attack Carried Out by ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.