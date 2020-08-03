Motorcyclist killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed near village Khokhar in Chunian area, here on Monday.

According to official sources, a man identified as Mubeen was traveling on a motorbike when a speeding tractor-trolly hit him. As a result he sustained severe injuries and died on-the-spot before provision of any medical treatment.

Chunian Sadar police have registered a case against tractor driver and started investigation.