Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed near village Khokhar in Chunian area, here on Monday.

According to official sources, a man identified as Mubeen was traveling on a motorbike when a speeding tractor-trolly hit him. As a result he sustained severe injuries and died on-the-spot before provision of any medical treatment.

Chunian Sadar police have registered a case against tractor driver and started investigation.

