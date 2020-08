KASUR, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A youth was killed while another received injuries in a road accident on Laddi road near Allaabad village on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Lateef (18) was going to his home by a motorcycle when it collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite direction. Lateef died on the spot while Abu Bakr received serious injuries.

Rescue1122 shifted the injured to Chunian civil hospital.