Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding car in Burewala, on Friday.

According to the police, the victim identified as Shahzeb was riding a motorcycle on Chichawatani Road when the accident occurred near Royal Garden.

The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Shahzeb was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police have taken necessary steps and have handed over his body to his family.

An investigation is underway to locate the driver and the vehicle involved in the incident.

