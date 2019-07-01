UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:51 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed while a pillion rider woman sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while a pillion rider woman sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman told that a speedy car hit a motorcycle near Chak 603/G-B on Okara road.

As a result, motorcyclist Umar Hayat (20) resident of Chak 404/G-B received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas pillion rider woman Allah Rakhi (25) wife of Waseem sustained injuries and was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to his critical condition.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Station Road Car Died Road Accident Wife Okara Tandlianwala Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Man dies in road mishap in Quetta

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs law ministry to withdraw A- ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker stresses on active parli ..

4 minutes ago

Whelan's Family Would Welcome His Exchange for Rus ..

4 minutes ago

Estonia to Become Destination of New Latvian Presi ..

15 minutes ago

Senate body for devising comprehensive strategy to ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.