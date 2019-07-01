Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A motorcyclist was killed while a pillion rider woman sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while a pillion rider woman sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala

Rescue 1122 spokesman told that a speedy car hit a motorcycle near Chak 603/G-B on Okara road.

As a result, motorcyclist Umar Hayat (20) resident of Chak 404/G-B received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas pillion rider woman Allah Rakhi (25) wife of Waseem sustained injuries and was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to his critical condition.