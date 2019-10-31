UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist killed in road accident in Bahlak police limits here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist killed in road accident in Bahlak police limits here on Thursday.

Police said 65-year-old Baig s/o Muhabat Ali, r/o chak No 610-GB was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit it near chak No 609-GB. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs and registered case against unknown driver.

