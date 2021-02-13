Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident In Kasur
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:38 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in a nearby village on Saturday.
According to police, Niamat Ali was riding a motorcycle when a rickshaw hit his two-wheeler near Haveli Ramiana Wali village. He died on the spot.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur.
Sheikhum police were investigating.