Motorcyclist killed in road accident in kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in a nearby village on Saturday.

According to police, Niamat Ali was riding a motorcycle when a rickshaw hit his two-wheeler near Haveli Ramiana Wali village. He died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Sheikhum police were investigating.