Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Sardarpur Adda here on Friday.

According to police, Muhammad Abbas was taking U-turn near Sardarpur Adda when a rashly driven container truck (LUN-1978) hit him. Abbas died on the spot.

Sadr Phoolnagar police are investigating.