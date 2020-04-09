Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A motorcyclist died in a road accident, here in Shahpur police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist died in a road accident, here in Shahpur police limits on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that 52-year-old Nazar Hussain a resident of Shahpur was going to Bazaar for some work riding on a motorcycle when a high speedy car hit him near Ghousia Chowk as result he sustain severe injuries.

He was immediately rushed to Tehsil Hospital Shahpur but he succumbed to injuries. Deceased was employee of district jail. Police have registered case against the car driver.