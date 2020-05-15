Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Sargodha

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits

Police sources said Friday that 32-year old Muhammad Zahid resident of chak no.42 SB was going to Sargodha city from home riding on a motorcycle when he tried to overtake the dumper he collided to it due high speed at Pull 111 adda, as a result he died on the spot. Body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.