Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:45 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits.
Police sources said Friday that 32-year old Muhammad Zahid resident of chak no.42 SB was going to Sargodha city from home riding on a motorcycle when he tried to overtake the dumper he collided to it due high speed at Pull 111 adda, as a result he died on the spot. Body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.