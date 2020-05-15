Motorcyclist killed in road accident: woman killed by husband

UrduPoint.com
Fri 15th May 2020 | 09:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) -:Two persons including a woman were killed in different incidents in nearby localities here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that Imran Ali (38) was riding a motorcycle when he ran into an electric pole near Motti Keeker stop in the precincts of Sadr police Samundri.

He died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs.

In another incident, Jamat Ali axed to death his wife Iqbal Bibi in Chak No 280-RB Jamali Chowk in the limits of Dijkot police.

A case has been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

