Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap, here on Wednesday.

According to police, an employee of a cellular company, Abu Bakr resident of Rasoolpur Tarar, was going on Kassoke Road on his motorcycle when the bike skidded off due to over-speeding and he fell on the road. As a result, he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.