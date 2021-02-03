UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:20 PM

A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap, here on Wednesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap, here on Wednesday.

According to police, an employee of a cellular company, Abu Bakr resident of Rasoolpur Tarar, was going on Kassoke Road on his motorcycle when the bike skidded off due to over-speeding and he fell on the road. As a result, he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

