Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :One motorcyclist was killed while other sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other on Ghona Road near Sewerage Drain Kelash Mill.

As a result, one motorcyclist Atta Ullah (43) son of Khan Muhammad received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while other biker Amjad Ali (65) son of Gulzar was provided first aid and shifted to Allied Hospital due to his critical condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

