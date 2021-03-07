Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :One motorcyclist was killed while other sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other on Ghona Road near Sewerage Drain Kelash Mill.

As a result, one motorcyclist Atta Ullah (43) son of Khan Muhammad received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while other biker Amjad Ali (65) son of Gulzar was provided first aid and shifted to Allied Hospital due to his critical condition.