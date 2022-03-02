Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a speedy mini-loader hit and ran down a motorcycle rickshaw near Adda Dijkot at Sammundri Road.

As a result, the motorcyclist Jameel Sadiq resident of Jagatpura received serious injuriesand died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.