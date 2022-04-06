Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road mishap in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Dinga Phattak on College Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Waqar (22) received serious injuries and died on the spot while his pillion rider Mudassar (23) was shifted to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital where his condition was stated out of danger.

The police took the body and vehicles into custody while further investigation was under progress.