UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road mishap in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Dinga Phattak on College Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Waqar (22) received serious injuries and died on the spot while his pillion rider Mudassar (23) was shifted to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital where his condition was stated out of danger.

The police took the body and vehicles into custody while further investigation was under progress.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Road Died Progress Dinga Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to chang ..

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to change IIOJK's religious, demograph ..

21 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic f ..

Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

23 minutes ago
 US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Sys ..

US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Systems for Every Russian Tank - ..

23 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decrease ..

Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decreased to 40% - German Economy Mini ..

23 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks st ..

Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks starvation

23 minutes ago
 Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies ..

Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies to Ukraine - Defense Minister

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.