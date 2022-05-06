Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Civil Line police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Civil Line police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Friday that 25-year-old Abdul Mueez resident of Millat Town was going on a motorcycle when his speedy bike hit the footpath near District Jail.

As a result, the motorcyclist received critical injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.