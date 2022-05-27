Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

A motorcyclist was died in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding passenger bus on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was died in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding passenger bus on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a teenager namely Aurangzaib s/o Allah Dita resident of Qasba Gujrat was returning home from Kot Addu city when a speeding passenger bus hit the motorcycle near Arra Akbar Shah.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue officials reached on the spot and handed over the body to heirs.

Police concerned started the investigations into the incident, however, the heirs termed the incident a mishap and refused for any legal procedure.