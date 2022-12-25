Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday, a speedy mini loader hit a motorcycle near Baba Tikka Shop Marzi Pura. As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Nasir, 32, received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took body into custody and started investigation, he added.