Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A teenager motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 19-year-old Abdul Rehman, resident of Madan Pura was riding a motorcycle when his two-wheeler all of sudden, slipped on Canal Road near Kashmir Bridge.
As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.