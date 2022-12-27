Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A teenager motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 19-year-old Abdul Rehman, resident of Madan Pura was riding a motorcycle when his two-wheeler all of sudden, slipped on Canal Road near Kashmir Bridge.

As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.