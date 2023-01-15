Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A young motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Balochni police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 22-year-old Adeel Maqbool was going on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler slipped near MTM Mills Adda Johal on Sheikhupura-Khurarianwala Road, as his chador entangled in the wheel of his bike.

As a result, the biker fell down on the road and a speeding bus coming behind him crushed him under its wheels, killing him on-the-spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.