Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A young motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Balochni police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 22-year-old Adeel Maqbool was going on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler slipped near MTM Mills Adda Johal on Sheikhupura-Khurarianwala Road, as his chador entangled in the wheel of his bike.
As a result, the biker fell down on the road and a speeding bus coming behind him crushed him under its wheels, killing him on-the-spot.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.