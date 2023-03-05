Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding oil tanker near the Wasandaywali area on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 25-year-old Ashiq Hussain s/o Asghar Ali was returning home from the market when a speeding oil tanker collided with the motorcycle near Wasandaywali due to overspeeding.

Resultantly, Ashiq Hussain sustained serious injuries, rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted him to Rural Health Centre Khangarh where doctors confirmed his death.

The police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident, however, the driver managed to escape from the scene, police sources said.