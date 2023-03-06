UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding oil tanker near the Wasandaywali area on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 25-year-old Ashiq Hussain s/o Asghar Ali was returning home from the market when a speeding oil tanker collided with the motorcycle near Wasandaywali due to overspeeding.

Resultantly, Ashiq Hussain sustained serious injuries, rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted him to Rural Health Centre Khangarh where doctors confirmed his death.

The police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident, however, the driver managed to escape from the scene, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Driver Oil Man Khangarh Rescue 1122 Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

51 minutes ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

4 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

7 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.