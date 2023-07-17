Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that 23-year-old Talha Maqsood was riding a motorcycle when his two-wheeler slipped near Shareenwala Stop on Sheikhupura Road.

He fell down on the road and received serious head injuries. He died on-the-spot before provision of any medical assistance.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the area police, he added.