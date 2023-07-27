Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of FIEDMC police station, here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Ramzan Mushtaq was travelling on a motorcycle when his bike slipped and he fell down near FIEDMC Industry Chak Jhumra.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

His body was shifted to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

Further investigations are underway.