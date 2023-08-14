Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A sexagenarian motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said here on Monday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Paradise Marriage Hall on Small Estate Road.

As a result, 65-year-old motorcyclist Javaid, a resident of Chak No 7-JB Lasani Park Sargodha Road, received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Marriage Road Car Died Sargodha

Recent Stories

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Ste ..

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Steering Committee in AI Governan ..

27 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves ..

Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves as Interim FM

33 minutes ago
 Military leadership felicitates nation on Independ ..

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

2 hours ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

2 hours ago
Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

19 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan