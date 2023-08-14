Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A sexagenarian motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said here on Monday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Paradise Marriage Hall on Small Estate Road.
As a result, 65-year-old motorcyclist Javaid, a resident of Chak No 7-JB Lasani Park Sargodha Road, received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.