Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A sexagenarian motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said here on Monday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Paradise Marriage Hall on Small Estate Road.

As a result, 65-year-old motorcyclist Javaid, a resident of Chak No 7-JB Lasani Park Sargodha Road, received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.