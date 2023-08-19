Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road mishap in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Children's Hospital on Jhang Road.

As a result, Imran Tabassum (40) a resident of Chak No 230-RB Chohla, died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted his pillion rider Sakhawat (30) to Allied Hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.