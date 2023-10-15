Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained injuries in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Bara Muhammad Wala on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, a motorcyclist Danish Muhammad (26) resident of Chak No.205-RB received serious injuries and died on the spot while the other biker was provided first aid.

Later, the body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.