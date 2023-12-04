Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Monday that Ilyas (35) was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding bus hit the two-wheeler near rescue station, Jhang road. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to Allied Hospital, while the police started investigation, he added.