Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 27-year-old Arsalan Yasin, a resident of Quaid-e-Azam Town Millat Road, was going on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler slipped and was run over by a tractor-trolley near Dhanola drain bridge, Millat Road.

As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hospital while area police started investigation, he added.

