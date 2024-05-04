Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

A septuagenarian motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Civil Line police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A septuagenarian motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Civil Line police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding bus hit a motorcycle on Jail Road.

As a result, 72-year-old motorcyclist Ashiq Ali received serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the bus driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident.