Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Thursday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Millat Chowk Sheikhupura Road due to which a 15-year-old unknown biker fell on the road,while a speeding tractor trolley ran over him,killing him on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to police who started investigation for his identification and arrest of tractor driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident, he added.