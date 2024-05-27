Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Millat Town police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that one Qaisar resident of Sargodha Road was going back to home on a motorcycle after performing his duty in a mill when a speeding bus hit his two-wheeler near Edan Orchard.
As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last in the way.
The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam reviews properties placed under Kashmir Affairs Ministry6 seconds ago
-
LHC, subordinate courts to remain closed on May 289 seconds ago
-
Officers must go in field to ensure provision of water at tail ends: Minister11 seconds ago
-
Friend killed over minor dispute14 seconds ago
-
Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum held in Addis Ababa with 500 businesspersons participation10 minutes ago
-
PRCS to organize ceremony for Gwadar's flood-affected on May, 2710 minutes ago
-
Ali Haider Gilani calls on Sardar Saleem Haider20 minutes ago
-
Mayor inaugurates Mirpurkhas to Mirwah People's Bus Service20 minutes ago
-
Governor for positive social change thru digital media20 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi termed children protection as priority20 minutes ago
-
RCP AJK Chairman meets President Sultan20 minutes ago
-
PM commends efforts to timely extinguish Margalla Hills fire20 minutes ago