Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that one Qaisar resident of Sargodha Road was going back to home on a motorcycle after performing his duty in a mill when a speeding bus hit his two-wheeler near Edan Orchard.

As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last in the way.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.