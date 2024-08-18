Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) A young motorcyclist was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Nishatabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Randhawa Chowk Chak No.
9-JB.
As a result, 20-year-old motorcyclist Bilal received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted two others including Muzammil (18) and Riasat (30) to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
250 E-Rozgar centers to be established nationwide to empower youth17 seconds ago
-
Encroachments removed in Nowshera Virkan, Tatle Aali29 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers 85 kg drugs in 11 operations11 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab to meet position holder students31 minutes ago
-
MPA Paras Dero urges for action against responsible of Rohri Canal breach31 minutes ago
-
Senate body takes notice of alleged malpractices in housing scheme40 minutes ago
-
Filmmaker Shaukat Rizvi remembered41 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities inspected at DHQ hospital Timergara1 hour ago
-
World Humanitarian Day being observed today1 hour ago
-
New Swedish Ambassador arrives in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
CM's Advisor lauds RIC's health facilities1 hour ago
-
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight1 hour ago