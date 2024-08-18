Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) A young motorcyclist was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Randhawa Chowk Chak No.

9-JB.

As a result, 20-year-old motorcyclist Bilal received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted two others including Muzammil (18) and Riasat (30) to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

