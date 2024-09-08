Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding motorcyclist collided with another motorcycle parked on roadside near Makhan Wala bridge on Millat Road.

As a result, 50-year-old motorcyclist Abdur Rauf of Chak No. 116-JB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the other motorcyclist Shehbaz Arif (28) of Chak No. 119-JB Samana.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Died Samana Progress Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

23 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

23 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

23 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

24 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

24 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

24 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

24 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

24 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

24 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan