Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding motorcyclist collided with another motorcycle parked on roadside near Makhan Wala bridge on Millat Road.

As a result, 50-year-old motorcyclist Abdur Rauf of Chak No. 116-JB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the other motorcyclist Shehbaz Arif (28) of Chak No. 119-JB Samana.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.