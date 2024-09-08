Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 11:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding motorcyclist collided with another motorcycle parked on roadside near Makhan Wala bridge on Millat Road.
As a result, 50-year-old motorcyclist Abdur Rauf of Chak No. 116-JB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the other motorcyclist Shehbaz Arif (28) of Chak No. 119-JB Samana.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Home Minister inspects Model Car under Safe City Project11 minutes ago
-
PML-N Kohistani says govt making strides to over economic woes11 minutes ago
-
Youth empowerment seminar held in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Fiza Ghazal’s book launching ceremony held in Hyderabad21 minutes ago
-
Memon for Pakistan's leadership, nation pledge to enhance literacy across country21 minutes ago
-
SSP injured in clashes as PTI Islamabad rally violates routes21 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in Jhang to empower probationers through technical training21 minutes ago
-
Freelancing hubs in Authmaqam, Kel; 4G BTS in Taobat, set to transform AJK’s digital landscape21 minutes ago
-
Over 800,000 farmers register for CM Kisan Card1 hour ago
-
Large consignment of mainpuri seized by police1 hour ago
-
Farcical elections in IIOJK, a desperate attempt to legitimize Indian Occupation, Says Kashmir Coun ..1 hour ago
-
Tarar castigates rowdy PTI workers for pelting stones at police1 hour ago