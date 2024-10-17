Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A man name Faryad here on Thursday killed in a road accident.

The police spokesman said the accident occurred near village 33 L, when a tractor- trolley hit the two wheeler.

In a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot, he added.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

