Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A man name Faryad here on Thursday killed in a road accident.
The police spokesman said the accident occurred near village 33 L, when a tractor- trolley hit the two wheeler.
In a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot, he added.
The police registered a case and launched investigation.
APP/mjn/378
