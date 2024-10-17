Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

A young motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A young motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that Tayyab Shehbaz resident of Chak 604-GB was going on a motorcycle when a speeding pick-up van hit his two-wheeler.

As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital but in vain as he breathed his last amid intensive care treatment.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the van driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident, spokesman added.