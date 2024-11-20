Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist here on Wednesday died as his two wheeler hit a farmer.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident occurred in Tehsil Karor Lal of District , Layyah.

The person identified as Ghulam Farid killed on the spot.

The rescue team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).

The police registered a case and started investigation.

