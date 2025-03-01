Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A young motorcyclist was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a car at Jatoi on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Tariq, a resident of Jatoi city, was returning home from the market on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit him.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The police concerned started investigation into the incident.

