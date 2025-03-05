Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A 40-year-old man was killed,while another suffered serious injuries when a motorbike,they were riding on,was struck with stationed truck near grid station,Layyah.
Rescue-1122 said that the deceased, identified as Abdul Hamid,suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, while the injured person,Qaiser,30, sustained serious wounds.
The victims were shifted to DHQ hospital.
Police concerned launched investigation.
